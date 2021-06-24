Stuck in traffic on a bridge for five hours, man decides to go fishing

A Louisiana motorist wasn’t about to let being stuck in traffic on a bridge for five hours spoil his day.

After a wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers shut down the Bonnet Carre Spillway for five hours on Tuesday, the man simply grabbed his fishing pole and cast his line over the side of the bridge, according to a video obtained by WAFB-TV.

Fortunately no injuries were reported as a result of the accident. And as for our intrepid angler, it’s not known if he caught anything for dinner that night.