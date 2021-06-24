Can ET see us? Study finds many stars with prime Earth view

A new study says there are lots of stars and planets in our galactic neighborhood that can get a good glimpse of Earth and its civilization. Wednesday’s study flips the technique used to search for extraterrestrial life on its head. Instead of astronomers looking to see what’s out there, this study looks from other star systems’ point of view to see what places could see us. There’s more than 1,700 stars that could have had a prime view of Earth when it occasionally passes in front of the sun. That’s a key method that Earth’s astronomers use to find planets outside of our solar system.