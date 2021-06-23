Eat, drink and be merry: Food pairs well with Olympic spot

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Athletes spend months, sometimes years, obeying strict diets that are geared toward the goal of making the Olympics. When they make it by qualifying at the US track and field trials, it’s time to celebrate with a good meal. Michael Norman, the 400-meter winner, was craving barbecue. Sprinter Teahna Daniels had pizza in mind and also cookies, but may have to wait since she’s also scheduled to compete in the 200 meters later this week. Clayton Murphy, the 800-meter champion, was thinking drink more than food. He was looking forward to a rewarding glass of wine.