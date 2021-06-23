Chunk, dog missing for 2 weeks, retrieved safe from bay

BARNEGAT, N.J. (AP) — A golden retriever who had been missing for two weeks was rescued Tuesday from a bay in New Jersey. Authorities say that New Jersey State Police troopers Ryan Koehler and Vincent Ferdinandi, of Point Pleasant Station, responded to the report of a dog swimming in Barnegat Bay and were able to bring the 3-year-old named Chunk safely ashore. WABC-TV reports that two joggers recognized Chunk from posters and reported seeing him jump into the water near Mantoloking Bridge around 7 a.m. Chunk’s owner said he had some matted fur and was covered in ticks, but was otherwise healthy.