Graffiti-laden, smelly home deemed “your own little slice of hell” listed for over $500K

It’s no secret that the housing market is best for sellers right now, but who knew it was this good. A dilapidated home in Colorado described as “not for the faint of heart” is on the market for over $500,000. And here’s the kicker: it’s received multiple offers after just one day on the market.

As described by the home’s listing on Redfin, the five-bedroom three-bath house features “profane graffiti on almost every wall, soiled carpets from an illegal pet rescue run out of the residence and a broken refrigerator in the basement filled with rancid meat left more than a year earlier when the tenant was evicted.”

The property also is listed in the “pink” zone for landslides and has a deck that’s not exactly attached to the home in the way it should be.

Flaws and all though, the home was still listed for $590,000 — and multiple people are trying to get their hands on it. Mimi Foster, the listing agent for the property tells Denver’s local ABC station, that within the first 24 hours on the market she’s received 16 written cash offers.