Poll shows 55% of Americans consider Father’s Day a “real” holiday

Father’s Day is this Sunday, June 20, so YouGov organized a poll of more than 1,600 Americans to see what they felt about Dad’s day.

First off, 55% considered Father’s Day a “real” holiday — meaning it’s important, not some trifle to sell cards.

Fifty-five percent in the non-scientific survey said they’re doing something to celebrate Dad’s Day this year: 53% will spend time with their own father; 37% with their partner, and 29% with their children in tow.

For fathers, 28% say they’d like a special day with their family; 16% said they’d fancy “something homemade” — the same percentage who wanted tools — while 14% were cool with things for their particular hobby, or some electronics.

Be warned: 19% of the fathers polled say they have previously been disappointed by their family not doing enough for Father’s Day.

Perhaps it’s no surprise, then, that when comparing Mother’s Day to Father’s Day, just 6% said they spend more on their father’s special day than their mom’s.