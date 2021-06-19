Fear of flushing: Man hurls used toilet paper from top-floor apartment

John Cameron of Perth, Scotland sparked a more than $4,000 cleanup operation by tossing a mountain of toilet paper out of his top floor onto the busy street below, claiming he was scared to flush his toilet.

“There was human feces on the toilet roll. On closer inspection they could smell the odor, which suggested it was human feces,” local authorities tell The Sun.

Cameron’s lawyer, Pauline Cullerton, claims her client “had issues with his toilet, which was prone to flooding. He was scared to use the toilet given he was in an upstairs flat.”

However, Sheriff William Wood wasn’t buying the alibi, noting, “There were other ways of dealing with it…”He could have bagged it.”

Numerous witnesses, including “horrified neighbors,” saw Cameron create a major health hazard by hurling poop and bottles of urine out the window of his home, according to the Sun, which reports it wasn’t the first time: Neighbors told police they’d seen Cameron doing the same thing at his apartment in Perth city center for more than 12 months.