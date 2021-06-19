Clippers advance to face Suns…Nets host Bucks in Game 7

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It will be the Los Angeles Clippers taking on the Phoenix Suns in the NBA’s Western Conference finals. Los Angeles downed Utah 131-119 last night to advance to a conference final for the first time in the franchise’s 51-year history. The Clippers posted the largest comeback victory by a team in a series-clinching win over the last 25 seasons and became the first team in NBA history to rally from a pair of 2-0 series deficits in the same postseason. The Western finals start tomorrow in Phoenix.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks play Game 7 of their second-round series tonight in Brooklyn, with the winner moving on to play for the Eastern Conference title and the loser falling well short of expectations. The home team has won every game in the series. Brooklyn is 6-0 at home in the playoffs and 24-3 against East teams at Barclays Center this season. The Nets will be without Kyrie Irving for the third straight game with a sprained ankle.