Survey shows pandemic year turned many into “outdoor people”

If you’ve found yourself spending more time outside during the pandemic, you’re not alone: a new survey says three in five Americans have done just that.

The non-scientific poll of 2,000 people that was commissioned by the health and fitness app Verv shows the average respondent said they ventured outside for around five hours per week last year. That translates to 260 hours, or 10 whole days in all of 2020.

Not surprisingly, 67% say it was to escape the people inside their four walls.

The poll also revealed people who formerly considered themselves “indoor people” also got out, spending 22 minutes a week doing things outdoors.



The poll noted that at a rate of 75% to 51%, men were more likely to hang out outdoors than women, and that most of the new “outdoor types” were between the ages of 25 and 40.



Those who happily identified as “indoor types” had certain personality traits in common, the survey found: 71% considered their lives “mostly perfect”; 61% said they were morning people; and 68% said they were more hesitant to try new things out of risk of failure.