Mom “clones” herself in genius hack to keep toddler asleep through the night

Being a parent can be exhausting, which is why one mom came up with a clever hack to keep her child sleeping through the night — by creating a clone of herself.

In a TikTok titled “Sleep Deprived Mama,” user meggmichelle13 shares how she created a clone of herself by adding hair extensions to a monkey stuffed animal.

“When you’ve slept in your two year old’s bed for two weeks because it’s time for him to sleep in his own bed but he has separation anxiety but you really want a good night sleep so you make a ‘clone’ for support,” she wrote.

After creating the replica, she places it next to her child’s bed and covers the body with a blanket.

“So this will either go three ways,” she hypothesizes. “One – my son will think it’s me and go back to sleep. Two – my son will go to cuddle ‘me’ and ‘my hair’ falls off and he screams bloody murder and scarred for life. Three – I’ll wake up, forget that I did it and wake the whole neighborhood up.”

While a second post shows that her husband thinks the hack will leave their child “traumatized,” it turns out that it actually worked. Video footage from their baby monitor shows that on several occasions their child awoke in the middle of the night but upon seeing, the faux mom — a.k.a. the stuffed animal clone — the child drifted back off into a peaceful slumber.

So there you have it. If you want your toddler to sleep through the night, just make a stuffed animal clone of yourself. Problem solved.