Boyfriend takes girlfriend on vacation to Turkey… then his side chick shows up

Sometimes, we need a good schadenfreude story and this one hits the spot.

The Scottish Sun reports that two women became the best of friends under the most peculiar of circumstances. Basically, their boyfriend of almost a year, nicknamed Adam, had been seeing them at the same time and kept that dirty secret all to himself.

Kristen Bishop — of Houston, Texas — tells the Sun that, just four days ahead of her big trip to Turkey with her boyfriend, she received a phone call from Sophie Miller — and the girls verified that they were being two-timed. So they plotted their revenge.

The two scorned women schemed to have Kristen still go on her vacation to Istanbul with Adam — but Sophie would also show up. The ladies plotted to confront and ditch their scumbag partner at the airport and go on vacation with each other.

“As soon as she offered to join me, I was 100 percent on board. I said ‘this is the start of something great. Let’s do it,” said Kristen.

Almost like a script made for a movie, Kristen and Sophie hit it off and became fast friends and, as seen by the photos of them dining around the city and exploring some sites, they had a blast.

“[Sophie and I] honestly had a phenomenal time. From the moment we met, we instantly connected, over an unfortunate circumstance,” Kristen said. “We really bonded over the eight day trip and it’s by far the happiest thing out of this unfortunate situation, that I found a great friend.”

The kicker? Adam was on their flight back home.

“We were actually sitting behind him on the flight back. That’s a 13-hour flight,” Kristen concluded. “We just sat there chatting, giggling and enjoying the flight, and he heard every word.”