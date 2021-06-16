Meet Florida woman’s designated driver — her 10-year-old great grandson

A Largo, Florida woman is facing a felony charge after her 10-year-old great-grandson crashed her Ford Escape into another SUV carrying children, causing it to hit a third vehicle which also had kids on board.

The crash happened on December 21, 2020, but the case has not yet been to trial.

Lauren Burch Birk, 75, had allegedly been drinking vodka at her condominium while babysitting her three great-grandchildren, according to a crash report obtained by ABC affiliate WFTS. The children reportedly wanted to go see a local Christmas light display located about a mile and a half away from her home.

Birk told police “she backed the vehicle out of the parking space at her complex” and told her grandson to drive.

For the December incident, Birk — who had a previous DUI on her rap sheet — was charged with a felony count of child neglect and allowing an unlicensed minor to drive, but two of the victims are pushing for a stiffer penalty.

“They knew she was intoxicated. They didn’t charge her with DUI. They didn’t do field sobriety tests. They knew she had been previously convicted of a DUI with a crash,” said attorney John McGuire, who represents victims Anthony and Rachel Troiso, in their personal injury case.

“I would love to see some jail time here because it’s needed. It’s much needed,” Anthony said.

However, Birk says she’s paid a high price already, including thousands of dollars in lawyer bills. She also can’t have any contact with her great-grandchildren, and she has to wear an alcohol detection monitor.