Man executes James Bond-like heist for… Dippin’ Dots?

Call him Tooth… Sweet Tooth.

The hunt is on in Texas for the so-called Dippin’ Dots bandit, who was snacking on some sugar all while pulling a heist that might have impressed 007 himself.

The Tyler Police Department reports that a dapper-looking gentleman broke into the a Dippin’ Dots Ice Cream parlor in the overnight hours and made off with its frozen treats.

The man, seen on security footage wearing a crisp Polo shirt, crashed through the store’s ceiling and nonchalantly helped himself to the goods, all while sucking on a lollipop.

“Mmm midnight snack..cold pizza, last night’s Taco Bell. Nope, this Polo wearing guy was feenin’ for sugar! He dropped through the ceiling of Dippin Dots at the mall and grabbed a bag of frozen dots all while licking on a sucker,” the Tyler PD wrote on a Facebook call to action while posting photos of the sugar-crazed thief. “Then he shimmied back through the hole and left into the night.”

As of Wednesday morning, it was unclear if the suspect had been located.