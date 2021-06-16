Here’s how not to send a breakup text

Breakups aren’t always the easiest, but imagine the confusion one woman got after someone professed their love to her and then dumped her — all via text.

The moment was shared by a TikTok user @_michelleboller with the caption, “very confused at the moment.”

In the post was a screenshot of the message she received from the potential love interest, who began by showering her with compliments.

“I fell in love with you. I don’t know how to explain it but I did and I just think you are an amazing person with a great personality and I just love your laugh. It’s so adorable and cute,” the text began. “I love your brown eyes. In the sun they get a little lighter and they sparkle a little bit.”

“You have the cutest nose. And my most favorite thing about you is your personality,” the text continued. “I memorized your Starbucks order and your Chipotle order. You’re 5’7 1/4. You say pickle juice when you’re thinking about your bestfriend [sic]. And you love to annoy me but secretly I love it.”

All good, right? Until they hit her with this bombshell — “But I can’t date you because you’re not my type.”

The post has garnered over 100,000 likes and thousands of comments from people who seem equally as confused as the poster.