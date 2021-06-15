Be on the lookout, there’s a cat burglar on the loose

There’s a new type of burglar on the loose and its got four fuzzy paws and says “meow.” We’re talking about a cat burglar.

In an effort to warn the neighborhood about her feline’s thieving ways, an Oregon woman shared a sign that read “My cat is a thief” alongside a clothesline full of stolen items.

Fifty-year-old Kate Felmet, the owner of the black cat named Esme, explained to KOIN that her pet seemed to be proud of her klepto ways.

“When she brings them, she comes to the backdoor and yowls, like ‘Wooooar!’ till I come and tell her she’s done a good job,” Felmet said.

While Esme may have been proud of what she stole, it doesn’t seem she was impressed with being called out by her owner.

“As soon as I put the sign up, she went for a week of not bringing me anything. I had the impression she was a little mad about it,” Felmet said.