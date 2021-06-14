Father’s Day gifts that celebrate interests old and new

After a pandemic year in which the shape of work and play were transformed, Father’s Day gifts can be about comforting old favorites or exciting new interests. Maybe the dad in your life picked up a new hobby during the pandemic or rekindled an interest in nature or delved into home improvement. AP writer Kim Cook has suggestions ranging from home-brewing kits to Masterclasses in all kinds of subjects to a service that personalizes a song. You might order a meal from one of the country’s top eateries. And then there’s Lego’s rare 1989 Batmobile model, all 3,300-plus pieces.