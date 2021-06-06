Seattle P Kikuchi exits after taking ball off right knee

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Seattle Mariners pitcher Yusei Kikuchi took a sharp ground ball off his right knee and left Saturday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels in the fifth inning. The Japanese left-hander fell to the ground after getting hit by a comebacker hit by David Fletcher. Kikuchi was writhing in pain when catcher José Godoy tried to throw out Fletcher at first and threw into right field, allowing Taylor Ward to score from first. Kikuchi left the game after receiving assistance from trainers and the Mariners coaching staff. The Mariners said the injury was a right knee contusion.