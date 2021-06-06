Manchin say he’ll vote against ‘partisan’ Dem elections bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — A key Democratic senator says he won’t not vote for the largest overhaul of U.S. election law in at least a generation. West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin is defying his party and the White House and virtually guaranteeing the failure of the legislation after a near party-line approval in the House. Manchin writes in a home-state newspaper that “voting and election reform that is done in a partisan manner will all but ensure partisan divisions continue to deepen.” Manchin says lawmakers should instead focus their energies on revitalizing the landmark Voting Rights Act., which was weakened by a Supreme Court decision in 2013.