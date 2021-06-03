Boil Water notice from the city of The Dalles

Due to loss of water pressure in the distribution system on the night of June 2, 2021, potentially harmful bacteria could be present in the water supply. If these bacteria are present, they could make you sick, and are a particular concern for people with weakened immune systems. The affected area is generally limited to that east of Lewis Street to Thompson Street, from East 9th to East 19th Streets. However, if you lost water service on the night of June 2nd or morning of June 3rd, you were affected and should follow this advisory even if outside of the area described. A map showing the affected area is available on the City’s website at http://thedalles.org/.

Do not drink the water without boiling it first.

Customers should bring water to a rolling boil for 1 full minute, allow the water to cool before using, and store the cooled water in a clean container with a cover. Customers should use boiled water that has cooled or bottled water for:

Drinking – Brushing teeth

Washing fruits and vegetables – Preparing food and baby formula

Making ice – Cleaning food surfaces

The Dalles Public Works Department is currently working to repair multiple broken water pipes within the affected area. The City will inform you when tests show no bacteria and you no longer need to boil your water. Due to the time needed to conduct testing, we anticipate resolving the problem within the next 2 days.

This boil water advisory is a precaution. To limit risk to health, customers should follow the instructions contained in this advisory.

The water is safe for handwashing. This is NOT related to COVID-19. Coronavirus have not been detected in drinking water.

If you have questions, please go to the City’s website at http://thedalles.org/ or contact the Public Works Department at (541) 296-5401. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by contaminants in drinking water are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791 or the Oregon Health Authority, Drinking Water Services at 971-673-0405.