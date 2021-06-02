Huawei rolls out its own operating system to smartphones

HONG KONG (AP) — Huawei has launched its own HarmonyOS mobile operating system on its handsets, as it adapts to having lost access to Google mobile services two years ago after the U.S. put the Chinese telecommunications company on a trade blacklist. Huawei says about 100 Huawei smartphone models will use its proprietary HarmonyOS system. The company is still cut off from American technologies including Google’s mobile services and some computer chips to power its devices. Huawei was blacklisted by former President Donald Trump on security grounds and President Joe Biden has not changed that decision. Analysts say HarmonyOS is unlikely to appeal to consumers outside China.