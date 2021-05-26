Something spooky in your neighborhood? Call Ghostbusters, not us

Police in Sussex, England recently issued a stern warning about what constitutes a genuine emergency after a local resident dialed the station’s emergency number after seeing a ghost.

“Phone call late last night from a resident stating that their neighbour [sic] had sent a ghost into their house to haunt them. Some reassuring words issued given and also words of advice offered as well around ringing 999 for emergencies only,” Mid Sussex neighborhood policing inspector Darren Taylor recently tweeted, along with a cartoon ghost GIF.

Predictably, the tweet drew a mix comical and serious responses, including one person who suggested that the resident “should have called Ghostbusters.”

However, another criticized Taylor’s facetious approach, saying that while she was normally a “big fan,” this call sounded like it could have been a serious mental health issue “that perhaps needed a multi disciplinary approach.”

She added while it might seem amusing to most of us, “it may have been an emergency to that person at the time.”