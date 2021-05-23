Hosmer, Padres beat Mariners 6-4 for 8th straight win

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer hit a two-run, bases-loaded single and Fernando Tatis Jr. came around and scored on an error on the play to highlight the five-run fifth inning for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Seattle Mariners 6-4 for their eighth straight win. The Padres can sweep their third straight series if they beat the Mariners on Sunday. Overall, the Padres have won 11 of 12 games. Seattle has lost five straight. The game was tied at 1 when the Padres broke through against left-hander Justus Sheffield in the fifth.