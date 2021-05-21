Man arrested, accused of stealing purses from Asian women

SEATTLE (AP) — Police say officers have arrested a man they think has been stealing purses and bags from more than a dozen women in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District, Rainier Valley and Beacon Hill neighborhoods. The Seattle Times reports detectives believe he’s one of two men who has been approaching primarily Asian women between 40 and 80 years old outside grocery stores, then grabbing their bags and fleeing in a vehicle. According to probable-cause documents, the man was allegedly involved in about 14 cases of theft at Asian markets in Seattle from early April to mid-May. Police say most of the women had from $50 to $10,000 of cash in their purses.