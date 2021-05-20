New law gives Oregon tenants until 2022 to pay back rent

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has signed a measure into law that gives that gives tenants facing financial struggles during the coronavirus pandemic more time to pay their past-due rent. People now have until Feb. 28, 2022, to pay back rent, instead of facing a July deadline. However, it doesn’t extend Oregon’s eviction moratorium past June 30 or forgive back rent. State lawmakers also passed a measure Wednesday to reinstate a moratorium on foreclosures. The bill is heading to the governor and would allow homeowners to pause or reduce their mortgage payments at least through June 30. The previous moratorium expired at the end of 2020.