Survey shows Americans feeling smarter, more conscientious because of the pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic undoubtedly changed the world, but did it change some people for the better? A new survey of 2,000 Americans shows that 70% say they learned something new during this trying time and, as a result, they feel smarter.

Data from Oracle CX’s Human Habits survey also shows 86% of Americans reporting a change in their personality traits, with 40% saying the pandemic made them more conscientious. Thirty-eight percent say the pandemic made them more likely to try new things.

The survey also looked at practical effects of the pandemic and lockdowns, like the 36% who said they missed getting dressed up for work — and the 31% who don’t miss it. On that topic, 43% said they don’t miss their daily commutes.

Also of interest, the average respondent adopted five new habits or technologies in the past year-and-a-half, which they intend to keep up with when the pandemic ends.

That said, 93% reported missing at least one aspect of their lives in the before-times.