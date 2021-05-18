Who knew pets can take uber too

Most Uber drivers are expecting to pick up a person when they get a request for a call, so imagine one driver’s shock when he realized he was picking up a young feline.

Uber driver Jose Jimenez was the lucky driver who received the request and he told ABC news station WPBF that it was his first time transporting an animal, but he was happy to do it.

Jimenez was summoned by Nurse practitioner Kylie Gross who rescued the kitten after seeing it run through traffic in a town just outside of Miami. Unfortunately, Gross couldn’t keep the animal with her and the nearest place that would take it in was 80 miles away. Unable to leave her job to drive the kitten herself she did the next best thing — call an Uber.

The ride wasn’t cheap either, costing about $160 and Gross say she would “100%” do it all over again.

“I’d do it again immediately,” she said.

And, get this, given the kitten’s unique situation, guess what the shelter decided to name her — Uber.