Fatal Crash on Interstate 5 – Linn County

On Sunday, May 16, 2021 at approximately 10:30 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 208.

Preliminary investigation revealed a Honda Civic was the subject of several complaints for poor driving northbound on I-5. As troopers were still responding to the area the Civic turned around and proceeded southbound in the northbound lanes. The Civic collided with a northbound semi-truck operated by Surjit Singh (38) of Live Oak, CA.

The operator of the Civic sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. The name will be released when appropriate.

Singh was not injured in the crash.

OSP was assisted by Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Harrisburg Fire Department, and ODOT.