POLICE CHIEF IN MAINE LOSES LICENSE FOR DITCHING PUBLIC MEETING

FRYEBURG, Maine (AP) — A Maine police chief wanted to skip out on a public meeting in the worst way — and chose one of the worst possible ways to do that. In February of last year, Freyburg Police Chief Joshua Potvin asked an officer to text him during the meeting to give him a pretext to leave. After departing, Potvin drove his cruiser to the fairgrounds, where he keyed in a fake entry about a suspicious person — even using a fairground worker’s license plate number in the report. When the ruse came to light, Potvin resigned last year. His policing license was revoked in February. And the reason for all that is now being made public.