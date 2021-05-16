Metcalf’s sprint leaves Seattle coach Pete Carroll impressed

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — DK Metcalf impressed many around the NFL when the big Seattle Seahawks wide receiver clocked 10.37 in the 100 meters at the USA Track and Field Golden Games last week in Southern California. That included Seattle head coach Pete Carroll, who watched with his family as Metcalf ran. Carroll said Metcalf had mentioned the idea in the past and viewed the challenge as Metcalf’s way of trying to improve his speed this offseason. Carroll said Metcalf looked awesome and the coach was proud of how the young receiver approached the attempt.