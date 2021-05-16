Health officials link E. coli outbreak to brand of yogurt

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state health officials said Saturday that they’ve identified an E. coli outbreak to PCC Community Market brand yogurt produced by Pure Eire Dairy. The dairy is working with the Department of Agriculture to identify and recall all affected products. Health officials say anyone with this brand of yogurt should throw it away. The outbreak includes 11 confirmed cases, including six children under the age of 10. There were eight cases in King County and one each in Benton, Snohomish and Walla Walla counties. Seven people have been hospitalized. Three people have developed a serious complication of E. coli infection.