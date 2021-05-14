Video: Sheriff Songer honors fallen Officers

Video courtesy of Nancy Kusky of Goldendale TV. Don’t forget to Subscribe to her Youtube channel.

On Thursday May 13, 2021, at 10:00 AM Klickitat County Sheriff Bob Songer is planning an event to honor fallen law enforcement officers on the south steps of the Klickitat County Court House near the jail entrance in Goldendale, Washington. National Police Week is May 9, through May 15.

We take this time to remember the three members of the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office who perished while performing their law enforcement duties.

Deputy Sheriff Danny Vaughn, 31 years old, 1 year of service, end of watch: November 19, 1976, cause of death: airplane crash. Deputy Vaughn died in an aircraft accident when his plane crashed into the Columbia river while searching for a small submarine.

Deputy Sheriff Michael McNabb, 26 years old, 4 years of service, end of watch April 17, 1986, cause of death: automobile crash. Deputy McNabb died in an automobile accident when his patrol car was struck by a drunk driver.

Sergeant Peter Garland, 38 years old, 15 years of service, end of watch July 18, 2007, cause of death: automobile crash. Sergeant Garland was killed in a head on collision by a driver that was passing in a no passing zone.

Sheriff Songer invites members of the public to show their support for past and present law enforcement officers, and to join us Thursday May 13, 2021 at 10:00 AM on the south steps of the Klickitat County Court House.