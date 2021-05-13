Need a getaway driver? Don’t call a cab

A Florida man was hailed a “genius” after he used a cab as his getaway vehicle.

Elijah Shelton, 24, is accused of robbing a bank early Friday and making off with $8,300 before authorities could arrive on the scene, the Daily Mail reports. Although Shelton was long gone, he was easy to find once police started looking.

In a press conference, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson explained that the suspect used a taxi to transport him to and from the scene of the crime.

“Usually when you talk about a bank robbery, it’s not lighthearted. It’s a violent crime that kind of thing. We got a great story for you on this one,” Johnson began. “‘This guy Elijah Shelton, who after this will be referred to as the ‘genius,’ decides he wants to rob a bank in Santa Rosa County. “

“Normally, you’d get a fast car so you can get away. He calls a cab to his house. Cab picks him up, takes him to the bank [and] waits in the parking lot. He robs the bank, comes back to the cab, cab takes him home,” he continued, adding that the taxi driver had “no clue.”

Shelton was charged with robbery, grand theft and drug possession and is currently being held in Okaloosa County Jail pending extradition to Santa Rosa County.