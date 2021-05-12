Man charged with murder of his grandparents in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A man has been charged with killing his grandparents in Eugene. The Register-Guard reports Nicholas Borden-Cortez was arraigned Monday in Lane County Circuit Court. Borden-Cortez was charged with two counts of murder, two counts of abuse of a corpse and attempting to elude police officers. Eugene police identified the victims as Nancy Loucks-Morris and Gerald Morris. Eugene police spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin says police responded to a report of “suspicious conditions” at a home in the Falconwood Mobile Home Park Friday morning and Borden-Cortez was taken into custody Friday afternoon after a vehicle chase. It wasn’t immediately known if Borden-Cortez has a lawyer to comment on his case.