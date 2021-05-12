Grass seed dealer to pay $300K settlement over mislabeling

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Willamette Valley grass seed dealer accused of mislabeling over 8 million pounds of seed will pay $300,000 in a settlement with state agriculture officials. The Capital Press reports Dynamic Seed Source LLC and owner Trevor Abbott will pay the fines to to the Oregon Department of Agriculture as part of the deal. The company will additionally have its wholesale seed dealer’s license suspended for one year, starting June 30. Investigators determined the company mislabeled 161 seed lots as Kentucky-31, a popular variety of tall fescue used for livestock forage, manicured lawns, erosion control and turf. Under the settlement terms, Abbott and the company neither admit nor deny wrongdoing.