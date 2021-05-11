It’s a bomb, it’s a bomb! No, it’s a burrito!

Security in Disney theme parks is anything but lax.

One Disney cast member on Reddit recalled an incident in which someone had left an abandoned bag at the base of Space Mountain for more than 15 minutes. Per normal security procedures, a bomb sniffing dog was brought in to sniff it for explosives.

“When our Pluto [a security dog who works for Disney, and not the famous cartoon pooch] came to check the bag, he sniffed it and then sat down — which signals there is something wrong with this bag,” he wrote. “So we had to evacuate all of tomorrowland, literally all of the attractions/stores/restaurants, and all the [cast members] were standing at all the entrances freaking out because now of course we were sure a bomb was going to go off and we would all die.”

“Turned out that the backpack was just forgotten, full of carne asada burritos, and Pluto sat down because he thought he was getting a treat,” he added.

The cast member doesn’t distinguish the specific park where the incident took place.

Disney if the parent company of ABC News.