5/10 The Dalles City Council Meeting re-cap

The Dalles City Council met last night and wrapped up the meeting in less than an hour. The main items on the agenda were the approval of a lease between Columbia Gorge Community College and the Columbia Gorge Regional Airport, which is co-owned by the City of The Dalles and Klickitat County. The lease would be for a portion of an airport hanger yet to be built that the college would use for their proposed aviation maintenance technician training program, and would start on July 1, 2022. Dan Spatz of the Community College said the proposal goes before Klickitat County next as they are co-owners of the airport along with the City of The Dalles. And he said the program was moving forward:



“We have a plane donated – a Cessna 172. So we’re making progress on this new program.”



The second major item was the routine update of the city’s insurance. This year, the city’s premium has gone up 17 percent, due to a number of factors. Annual premium is just short of $400,000 with an excess cyber liability policy costing and additional $4,500.



Councilors also heard a report from Tiffany Prince, President of the city beautification committee. She invited citizens to apply for several vacancies on or about to be on the committee, and reported on an update to a downtown city landmark on the southeast corner of Second and Washington:



“Down by the Gayer Building, we have replaced the clock face, the lighting and the motorized parts for that standing clock down there in front of the building by Dean Dollarhide. It is now functioning and working again.”



People interested in applying for a position on the beautification committee can contact Tiffany Price, City Manager Julie Krueger or Mayor Rich Mays. Contact information is available on the city’s website.