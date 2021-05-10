Sea-Tac airport testing pilot virtual queuing program

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is piloting a new virtual queuing program and touchless check-in kiosk system. It aims to improve physical distancing and reduce congestion at peak travel times. The new “SEA Spot Saver” program will allow travelers to make digital reservations for TSA general screening security checkpoints either at their terminal or 24 hours ahead of the flight online. Once in the virtual queue, passengers can drop off their bags, grab a coffee or say goodbye to loved ones while awaiting a notification that will tell them it is their turn for screening. The program will run through Aug. 31.