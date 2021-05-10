Man’s attempt to sue for $32 trillion after being struck by a car is tossed

A Vancouver, British Columbia man who filed a $32 trillion lawsuit after being struck by a car while riding his bike, saw his case tossed by a judge who claimed they were “scandalous, vexatious and otherwise an abuse of process.”

Tyler Chamberlin‘s demands included a private audience with Her Majesty, the suspension of trade with China, the dismantling of Transport Canada, the postponement of an election, the release of classified documents, the “cleaning up of the swamp,” the reconstruction of the RCMP, an MRI of his entire body, $32 trillion, and 500,000 Tesla shares,” according to documents obtained by Peace Arch News.

The lawsuit, originally filed in 2020, alleges Chamberlain “suffered physical and emotional injuries” in a 2018 hit-and-run. He had since amended his claim, to include the Queen, the prime minister, the premier, the Supreme Court of B.C., Elections B.C., Nanaimo Regional General Hospital and several other parties.

The judge ruled Chamberlin’s approach to seeking relief against parties other than ICBC was wrong and said the plaintiff’s claims are not reasonable and are “scandalous, vexatious and otherwise an abuse of process.”