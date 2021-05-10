Fugitive sends selfie to police because he didn’t like his mugshot

An Ohio man didn’t like his mugshot, so what did he do? He sent police a selfie to use instead.

Ohio fugitive Donald ‘Chip’ Pugh was wanted by authorities in Lima, Ohio after failing to appear in court for a driving under the influence charge back in 2016. LAD bible reports that the police shared a Facebook post containing Pugh’s mugshot, which he spotted and replied to.

“Here is a better photo that one is terrible,” he wrote.

Lima police responded, “This photo was sent to us by Mr Pugh himself. We thank him for being helpful, but now we would appreciate it if he would come to speak to us at the [Lima Police Department] about his charges.”

If offering up a better snapshot of himself didn’t show enough audacity, Pugh also went to a radio station to explain why he felt the need to comment on the Facebook post.

“Man, they just did me wrong,” he explained.”They put a picture out that made me look like I was a Thundercat… or James Brown on the run. I can’t do that.”

A few days later he was arrested in Florida.