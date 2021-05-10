Fatal Crash on Interstate 5 – Marion County

On Saturday, May 8, 2021 at approximately 11:25 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle crash on Interstate 5 southbound near milepost 263.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a Kia Sportage was stopped with the operator, Ahmed Shadad (41) of Salem, outside of the vehicle when he and the Kia were struck by a Dodge Ram van operated by Travis Tgrudzinski (26) of Salem.

Shadad sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Tgrudzinski was not injured.

OSP was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Marion County Fire/EMS, and ODOT.