Fatal Crash on Hwy 101 – Curry County

On Saturday, May 8, 2021 at approximately 8:50 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 101 near milepost 342.

Preliminary investigation revealed a Ford Flex, operated by Robert Pope III (53) from Brookings, was northbound and crossed into the southbound lane and collided with a Ford F250 operated by Robie Sell (56) of Coos Bay.

Pope III sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Sell and his passenger, Robin Sell (62) of Coos Bay, received minor injuries and were not transported.

OSP was assisted by Curry County Sheriff’s Office, Gold Beach Fire Department, and ODOT.