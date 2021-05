The Marion County Sheriff’s Office received information of a cougar sighting in the area around Butteville and Ten Oaks Lane in Woodburn. It is reported to be a large cougar that is not afraid of humans or dogs. Be careful and do not approach if located. Please call the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 503- 588-5032 if you see the animal. If seen within the city of Woodburn, please call The Woodburn Police Department non-emergency line at 503-982-2340.