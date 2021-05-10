2 men fatally shot in Tacoma parking lot

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Police say two men were fatally shot in Tacoma. Police responded to reports of a shooting around 4:15 a.m. Sunday. They found the men with gunshot wounds in a parking lot on South Tacoma Way. Information about the men’s ages and relationship has not been released. Police have not made any arrests or released suspect information. Detectives remained at the scene Sunday afternoon.Police and fire department personnel attempted to provide aid, but the two men were pronounced dead at the scene, Boyd said.