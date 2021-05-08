CGCC Board of Education Vacancy

The Columbia Gorge Community College Board of Education seeks interested district electors in Hood River county for consideration to be appointed to fill the remaining portion of the Position 6 vacancy. This appointee is to serve the remainder of the term, to end June 30, 2023.

Interested persons shall send a letter of interest with qualifications, telephone and address to Jessany Munoz-Petricevic, President’s Office, Columbia Gorge Community College, 400 East Scenic Dr., The Dalles, OR 97058. Deadline for consideration is June 4, 2021. Columbia Gorge Community College is an equal opportunity educator and employer.