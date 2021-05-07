Help for Restaurants

FUNDING TO KEEP YOUR DOORS OPEN



No repayment*



The American Rescue Plan Act established the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) to provide funding to help restaurants and other eligible businesseskeep their doors open.



This program will provide restaurants with funding equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss up to $10 million per business and no more than $5 million per physical location. *Recipients are not required to repay the funding as long as funds are used for eligible uses no later than March 11, 2023.



