Feel Good Friday: Crocs rewarding health care heroes by giving away 10,000 pairs of shoes a day

To kick off National Nurses Week on May 10, Crocs unveiled plans to give away 10,000 pairs of Crocs at Work™ shoes to those who worked the front line during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the pandemic making over a year since the first case was reported in the U.S., Crocs revived its “Free Pair for Healthcare program,” which presents free shoes to essential workers.

All next week, Crocs will distribute 10,000 free pairs of its comfortable foam clogs to front line workers. Requests for the shoes will open next week, with those deserving of a pair invited to visit the Crocs website to submit requests.

It appears to be a first-come-first-served basis, with the website accepting requests until the daily 10,000 limit is exhausted.

Crocs has donated nearly a million pairs of its shoes — 860,000 to be exact — since the pandemic began, which is about $40 million in merchandise