What happens when you mistake hair removal cream for shaving cream?

Next time you go to grab a bottle of shaving cream, make sure its not actually hair removal cream. Unfortunately, for one guy, by the time he realized his mistake… it was a little too late.

A 22-year-old from Australia was left missing chunks of his hair, his eyebrow, and part of his beard after the snafu, The Mirror reports.

Explaining what happened, he said, “I’d ran out of shaving cream but there was another bottle and it said leave it on for a few minutes. And with shaving cream, I usually put it all over my face.”

He continued, “It started to burn so I started panicking and sent a photo to my brother who told me it was hair removal cream and he hoped I hadn’t used it all over my face.”

The young lad didn’t seem too upset about his new look, though, noting that aside from his face being really red and a few bald patches, he didn’t think anyone would notice.

And, when you think about it, whether it was shaving cream or hair removal cream, the desired outcome was to get rid of some hair, so he still somewhat accomplished his goal.