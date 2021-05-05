May 7 “Take a Bite out of Covid” mobile vaccine event downtown The Dalles

This Friday, May 7, a mobile vaccine clinic will visit several local restaurant/pubs and offer the one-and-done Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and all participants will receive $10 in tokens for food.

“This is a fun way to make the vaccine easily accessible to the public,” said Dr. Miriam McDonell, Health Officer for North Central Public Health District.

NCPHD has made use of a van provided by Wasco County to do mobile vaccine clinics. The mobile clinic will run from 5 p.m. until about 9 p.m., and will begin at Freebridge Brewing, then at around 6:15 will head to the Bargeway Pub for awhile, and then wrap up at about 7:45 p.m. Sunshine Mill Artisan Plaza and Winery. More establishments may be added later.

Participants will receive the free vaccine and two $5 tokens imprinted with the saying “Take a Bite out of COVID.” The tokens must be redeemed that evening for food.

Participants will be vaccinated in the mobile van and then will hang out in provided chairs on the sidewalk for a 15-minute observation period.

Event promoter Nolan Hare plans to take advantage of the convenient event to get his vaccine. “I’m looking forward to being first in line when the mobile vaccine clinic comes to the Bargeway. It’s encouraging to see local county leadership and the health district partnering with local businesses to meet people where they are, and provide vaccinations in a comfortable, convenient setting. I hope everyone takes advantage of this opportunity.”

“This is an opportunity for us to meet citizens where they are and bring the vaccine to them, if they choose to get it,” said Tyler Stone, Wasco County administrative officer. “This is also a way to support businesses.”

(For more information, please visit COVID-19 Vaccine in Oregon, contact North Central Public Health District at (541) 506-2600, visit us on the web at www.ncphd.org or find us on Facebook.)

###