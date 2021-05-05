Customs: Woman hid cocaine in shoes at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection says it caught a Georgia woman trying to smuggle cocaine in multiple pairs of shoes through the Atlanta airport. The agency says officers stopped the 21-year-old on Sunday after she arrived on a flight from Jamaica. Seven pairs of shoes in her bags were found to have a a powdery white substance concealed in their bottoms. The agency says the substance tested positive for cocaine. About 3 pounds of the drug with an estimated cost of $40,000 were recovered. The officers turned the unidentified woman over to Clayton County Police Department for state prosecution.