Mooooo-ve over, there’s a cow on the loose!

If this isn’t the most Texas thing — Not only did a cow on the loose cause a major traffic tie-up on a Harris County freeway, but a pedestrian tried to wrangle it in the best they knew how… with a rope.

According to a tweet by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, it all went down last week on Wednesday morning.

“A pedestrian is currently trying to rope the cow,” Gonzalez tweeted at the time. “There has been one crash possibly related. No injury to cow.”

Less than a half hour later, the sheriff’s office livestock unit came to the rescue and was able to corral the animal to a nearby cemetery, where it rested on the road for a while before walking out of harm’s way into a trailer.

The owner of the cow told ABC that she had just gotten it the day before and it ended up on the loose after bursting through a weak spot in her fence.